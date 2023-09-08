Miami-Dade advocates ask for $10M to reduce stray animal population

Animal advocates asked Miami-Dade County commissioners to invest $10 million to deal with the stray animal population.

Supporters of the Pets’ Trust Miami, a nonprofit organization, said the loan is meant to support two new veterinary clinics to sterilize dogs and cats.

Michael Rosenberg, the founder of the Pets’ Trust, said it’s a plan that has been in the works for years.

“The goal is to help alleviate the overstressed shelters,” Rosenberg said.

Advocates said the state of The Miami-Dade County Animal Services auxiliary facility in Medley is an example of the crisis.

The county uses the facility in Medley to house animals when the main facility in Doral is overwhelmed.