Study finds added risk for women with atrial fibrillation

MIAMI – A recent study found that an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation can quicken cognitive decline in women.

According to the study by the National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center, women with A-Fib were three times more likely to develop dementia compared to women without.

“Atrial fibrillation can cause what’s called vascular dementia this is a situation where after years of atrial fibrillation you can have small clots form in the heart that can cause micro emboli’s, small clots going to the brain, will cause over time dementia,” said Dr. Jose Osorio, Medical Director of HCA Florida Electrophysiology.

Osorio said cognitive screening should be included in annual cardiology visits for all adults with A-Fib.

WHAT CAUSES PEPTIC ULCER DISEASE

Peptic ulcer disease is in the health spotlight following word that musician Bruce Springsteen is canceling his September shows because of the condition which can be caused by a bacteria called H-Pylori.

“The other major cause of peptic ulcer disease is drugs in the class called NSAIDS nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. So, things like Ibuprofen, naproxen, or even low-dose aspirin actually can cause peptic ulcers,” said Dr. Scott Gabbard, a gastroenterologist with Cleveland Clinic.

Since some people may not experience symptoms the condition can go undiagnosed but warning signs include a burning sensation in the stomach, bloating, heartburn, nausea, or vomiting.

