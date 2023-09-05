84º

Study examines new approach to melanoma

MIAMI – A clinical trial will soon get underway into a new therapy for the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Dr. Jose Lutzky, Director of Cutaneous Oncology with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center said the approach could benefit the 50 percent of melanoma patients who don’t respond to the latest treatments in immunotherapy.

“It’s called TIL therapy tumor infiltrating lymphocyte and in that kind of treatment you grow the immunologic cells that are in the tumor outside of the body you give the patient drugs that will knock out all of the inhibitory factors in the tumor and then you give those T-cells back,” he said.

Lutzky said initial study data shows long lasting response to the treatment in 35 to 40 percent of cases.

RESEARCHERS INVESTIGATE PRESCRIPTION COSTS

A new study found that Americans could save millions by buying prescription drugs through online pharmacy discount programs compared to traditional insurance plans.

Looking at 20 commonly prescribed generic drugs, researchers found at least one in five drugs were cheaper online.

The estimated potential savings was nearly a billion dollars for Amazon pharmacy users and nearly two billion dollars for ‘Good RX’ users.

