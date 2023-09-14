80º

Woman shot dead in Fort Lauderdale was mother of rapper Syko Bob, family says

Ian Margol, Reporter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Family members and neighbors of a woman found shot dead inside of a van in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday night have identified her as the mother of South Florida rapper Syko Bob.

They described Dorothy “Dee Dee” Smart as a sweet, friendly woman. Her son, whose real name is Cambrell Smart, is associated with fellow South Florida artist Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri.

According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of Northwest 30th Way at approximately 6:08 p.m. after receiving reports of the shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue after being found inside a van in the driveway of a single-family home.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection to Smart’s death and haven’t said whether they’ve identified a potential motive for the shooting.

Syko Bob is a victim of gun violence himself. Police said he was among three victims shot on State Road 7 in Lauderhill back in 2021.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

About the Author:

Ian Margol joined the Local 10 News team in July 2016 as a general assignment reporter.

