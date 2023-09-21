Body cam video shows arrest of ‘violent’ armed robber who led police on chase throughout Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News obtained exclusive body camera video Thursday of authorities arresting a “violent” armed robbery suspect who they say was part of a crime ring that led police on a chase throughout Miami-Dade County.

The body camera footage was recorded more than two weeks ago on the same night that an Uber Driver was carjacked in North Miami Beach.

Authorities said the crime was reported in North Miami Beach, which led police on a chase that ended in Sunny Isles Beach.

Police said the teenage male suspects rammed a patrol car and a police officer fired his weapon which led the culprits to run away before the intense takedown.

It wasn’t long before detectives said the pair was allegedly part of a larger crime ring.

Last week, investigators announced the arrests of a group of individuals who they said had been terrorizing the community for months.

crime ring (WPLG)

Officials displayed mug shots of seven suspects described by North Miami Beach police Chief Harvette Smith as “dangerous and notorious serial robbers.”

Smith said multiple law enforcement agencies, including the North Miami, Miami-Dade, Miami and Hollywood police departments joined in the operation, along with the U.S. Secret Service.

“We were able to recover numerous guns, victims’ properties, stolen vehicles and burglary tools,” Smith said. “This group of individuals have confessed to committing three armed carjackings, five armed robberies, five auto thefts and at least 18 vehicle burglaries.”

Two of the teenagers had already been arrested last week in connection to an armed carjacking of an Uber driver in North Miami Beach that ended in a crash and police firing gunshots in Sunny Isles Beach.

Smith said they also committed an aggravated battery on 68-year-old Elaine Gowen last Thursday.

Gowen, who spoke to Local 10 News, said she was having a cigarette at around 4 a.m. on Sept. 14 in North Miami Beach when the crooks took her phone and beat her.

Video surveillance captured the crooks at work just days before the bust.

Police say the group was also found with stolen weapons and are facing multiple charges.

Smith said the investigation continued Friday and there may be additional arrests forthcoming.

Police identified six of the seven pictured suspects Friday.