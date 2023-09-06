Police: 2 teens carjacked Uber driver at gunpoint in North Miami Beach before police shooting

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday following the armed carjacking of an Uber driver in North Miami Beach, which led to a police shooting, authorities said.

Rogens Lormil Joseph, 18, and Jarmane Samuel Bradwell, 16, face various charges, including robbery/carjacking, aggravated battery, grand theft of a firearm and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Joseph also faces charges of reckless driving causing damage to property/person and driving without a license.

According to Joseph’s arrest report, the victim picked up the teens around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Northeast 146th Street and West Dixie Highway.

North Miami Beach police said the duo told the driver to stop in the area of Fulford Elementary School, located at 16140 NE 18th Ave., at which time they pointed a gun at his head and demanded his vehicle.

Police said the suspects took off in the victim’s car and were spotted by an officer heading east on Northeast 163rd Street near 17th Avenue.

According to the arrest report, the officer tried to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled from the officer at a high rate of speed, running red lights in the process.

Police said the driver attempted to make a U-turn at a roundabout and purposefully struck a Sunny Isles Beach police patrol vehicle.

The driver then lost control of the stolen vehicle and crashed into a stop sign, at which time both suspects bailed out of the car, running in opposite directions, the report stated.

Authorities confirmed that at least one police officer fired a gun during the incident, but no one was injured.

Police said both suspects were ultimately found and taken into custody.

According to the report, a records check revealed that both guns found on the suspects had been reported stolen out of Hollywood. Police said Joseph also had never been issued a Florida driver’s license.

They said he was interviewed by detectives, however his statement was redacted from the publicly released report.

As of Wednesday, Joseph was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in lieu of a $38,500 bond.