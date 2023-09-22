19-year-old fatally shot in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday night while walking down a street in Lauderhill, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Way.

According to Lauderhill police, officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, Romauni Berkett, unresponsive in the roadway. Police said he has been shot multiple times.

Berkett was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was on foot at the time of the shooting,” a news release from the police department stated. “The motive is currently unknown and there are no known suspect(s) at this time.”

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.