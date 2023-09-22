Deputies ID victim killed near rappers’ video shoot at Oakland Park Flea Market

Anthony Dennis, 36, was shot and killed at the Oakland Park Flea Market following a video shoot for rappers in South Florida.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives identified a victim Friday who was shot and killed last week near the Oakland Park Flea Market.

Detectives said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 near the 3000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Authorities said BSO deputies were in the area responding to a noise disturbance call at the flea market when they found Anthony Dennis,36, of Oviedo, dead at the scene. Authorities said another person was transported to an area hospital by paramedics.

Not far from where the shooting occurred, a video shoot was taking place at the flea market with rappers Sexyy Red and Sukihana.

Witnesses said one of the victims was found by the flea market and the second was found at a nearby Chevron gas station.

“All we just hear is ‘bop, bop, bop, bop,’ one witness said. “Everybody started running, bumping into each other -- it was just crazy.”

Additional witnesses at the scene told investigators that “several subjects” approached the victims prior to the shooting and that the subjects fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Authorities said detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car matching the description of the subjects in the vehicle bailed out. The individuals were quickly detained and arrested on unrelated charges, according to BSO.

At this time, detectives do not believe the music video and shooting are related.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to contact BSO Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If tipsters wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or by emailing browardcrimestoppers.org.

Investigators said any Crime Stoppers tip that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.