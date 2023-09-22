Dolphins RB encourages public to donate to GoFundMe created for Patriots fan who died at Gillette Stadium

From Left: Dale Mooney and his wife Lisa Mooney. (WPLG) Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (26) celebrates his touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Chicago, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/David Banks)

FOXBOROUGH, Ma – Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed is encouraging fans to donate to a GoFundMe account to benefit the family of the New England Patriots fan who died after a fight erupted at a Dolphins-Patriots game Sunday night.

“I know Dolphins fans are the best at stuff like this, so go show support to this guy’s family,” Ahmed wrote while sharing a link to the online fundraiser in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday evening.

Dale Mooney, 53, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro after the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said he appeared to be in “need of medical attention” after he was allegedly punched in the head by a Miami Dolphins fan in the 300s tier of Gillette Stadium just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

The preliminary autopsy report of Mooney, however, suggested his death may not be linked to the fight at the stadium, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Lisa Mooney, who noted her husband had been a Patriots season ticket holder for 30 years, spoke with ABC affiliate WCVB in Boston and said she was “numb.”

“I just feel numb,” she told WCVB in a phone interview. “I just can’t even believe this is for real.”

Despite a longtime rivalry between Dolphins and Patriots fans, Ahmed shared his support for Mooney and wrote in a follow-up post on X that he was sad to learn that someone was killed at what’s supposed to be a family-friendly game.

“Stuff like this should never happen, especially at a football game that we all love,” Ahmed wrote.

There are no charges currently in place.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing. They urged any witnesses or fans with video of the incident to call investigators at 781-830-4990.

Mooney’s relative, Michael Giangregorio, organized the GoFundMe campaign on behalf of the Mooney family. The campaign had raised more than $27,000 as of Friday morning.

If you would like to make a donation in his memory, click here.