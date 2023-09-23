Humane Society of Broward County looking to find ‘furever’ homes for Casper, Izzy

The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter introduced Casper to Local 10 viewers.

Wachter said Casper is a 7-year-old chihuahua whose owner dropped him off at the shelter because they had too many pets.

She says Casper weighs 9.6 pounds and is good with older kids, adults, and will do well with a well-mannered small dog.

According to Wachter, Casper is potty-trained and likes to hang out in his bed. He also enjoys being cuddled.

Wachter also spoke to Local 10 about a long-haired bunny rabbit named Izzy.

Izzy the bunny is looking for a 'furever' home. (WPLG)

Wachter said there are also about three dozen cats under the age of six months that are at the shelter and looking for a forever home.

She also spoke about a youth camp being held at the HSBC.

Human Society of Broward County Fall Youth Camp. (WPLG)

Children and their families will be able to learn and interact with all the furry friends at the shelter in hope of finding them a ‘furever’ home.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or on the HSBC’s Fall Youth Camp, click here.