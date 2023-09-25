FDA warns about ice cream recall due to risk of listeria

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recent recall of three types of Life Raft Treats ice cream products due to a risk of listeria.

The products are the Not Fried Chicken 64 oz bucket; Not Fried Chicken 2.5 oz bar UPC 8 60006 18210 6; and the Life Is Peachy 6 count box.

The recall applies to those with the label “best by Aug. 28, 2024.”

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA. The products were shipped to Florida and 36 other states.

For more information about the recall, e-mail recall@liferafttreats.com or call 843-695-9806.