Savvy Sliders now serving signature sliders in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Savvy Sliders, a Michigan based restaurant chain serving up beef sliders, chicken fingers and custard shakes, has found a new home in South Florida.

The restaurant, open 24 hours, opened its first South Florida location in Tamarac at 2400 W. Commercial Blvd earlier this month.

According to the company’s website, there are 35 restaurants open across the country.

It will join Culver’s new South Florida location. The Wisconsin based restaurant chain, serving cheese curds, Butterburgers and custard, opened a Cooper City location in August. It already has nearly 100 locations across the state of Florida.

So, when is In-N-Out coming to South Florida? That’s what we really want to know!