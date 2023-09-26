Teammates dedicate game to Homestead High football star after spine injury

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Homestead Senior High School dedicated Tuesday’s football game to a teammate who recently suffered a life-changing injury.

The Homestead High Broncos are all about business on the football field, even on Tuesday, their first game without their star player.

Fifteen-year-old Frederick Climpson has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks, hooked up to a ventilator as doctors assess a critical spinal cord injury.

“Returning to the field made it somewhat normal, but of course missing Fred, so that’s kind of been the thing,” said athletic director Curtis Brown. “Play for Fred, win for Fred.”

Climpson, affectionately called “Cheeks” by loved ones, collapsed on the field during the team’s last game after a helmet-to-helmet hard hit. It was the first game of the season for the Broncos.

Now that the junior varsity football team is back in action, carrying thoughts of Climpson as motivation as they play their hearts out in front of fans on the team’s home territory.

“The boys are here to play for him, it is their ultimate goal to come out with a W for Fred,” said school Principal Samuel Louis.

Even fellow classmates are rooting for the teen described as an enthusiastic, exceptional student with a passion for football.

“I pray for him too, and I hope he makes a good recovery and I hope his family is okay,” said student Christopher McKissick.

Family members set up a GoFundMe page to help with Climpson’s recovery and medical bills. If you would like to donate, click here.