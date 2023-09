Big Lots in Miami Gardens remained closed on Wednesday morning after a man killed a woman and himself on Tuesday night, police said.

The woman worked as the store manager of the store at 5580 NW 167 St. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found the woman dead in the store and the man dead outside of the store.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

