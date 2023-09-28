New Florida law to lift local bans on pit bulls begins October 1st

A new Florida law that goes into effect on Sunday will invalidate Miami-Dade County’s ban on pit bulls.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the new Authorization of Restrictions Concerning Dogs law after state lawmakers passed it as Florida State Bill 942 and Florida House Bill 941.

When it goes into effect on Oct. 1, it will invalidate Miami-Dade County’s pit bull ban, which started in 1989 after a 7-year-old girl survived an attack that required reconstruction surgeries.

Although the state law invalidates the county ban, it still allows residential communities to ban specific dog breeds.

There are opponents of the law who are concerned about public safety without the ban. The National Pit Bull Victim Awareness is among the advocacy groups that continue to support breed-specific legislation.