Humane Society of Broward County looking to find ‘furever’ homes for Sadie, Marley

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter introduced Sadie to Local 10 viewers.

Wachter said Sadie is 5 months old and was given to the shelter a month ago after her owner passed away.

She said that Sadie is sweet, LOVES belly rubs and needs to be trained since she is young. Her coat also feels like velvet when you pet her.

Wachter said if you have another dog, you might want to schedule a free dog meet at the shelter and should bring the entire family along.

Wachter also introduced Marley to viewers as he made his television debut.

Marley is a 10-month-old shepherd mix.

Wachter said that Marley loves soccer and is looking for a family to play with.

She also spoke about a youth camp being held at the HSBC.

Human Society of Broward County Fall Youth Camp. (WPLG)

Children and their families will be able to learn and interact with all the furry friends at the shelter in hope of finding them a ‘furever’ home.

The HSBC also said they are accepting toy donations for the animals to play with at the shelter.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal, make a donation, or on the HSBC’s Fall Youth Camp, click here.