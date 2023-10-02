Investigation ongoing, gunman located after deadly Hard Rock shooting

An investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing into a fatal shooting that occurred over the weekend outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

Local 10 News has learned that all parties involved in the shooting, including the gunman, have been located by police.

Investigators said it happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the valet area of the hotel. That’s when a witness told police that argument led up to the shooting.

Tribal police said the gunman shot from a vehicle near the valet stand, striking the victim in the chest.

The victim was rushed to Hollywood’s Memorial Regional Hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

“I see people panicking, going inside and out,” said a witness named Ivan who did not want to give his last name. “One Gentleman was like, ‘oh my God, oh my God,’ and I think that the gentleman that said ‘Oh my God,’ it was one of the friends of the one who got shot.”

As for the gunman, police said he took off after opening fire, but they said Monday they have since located everyone involved and are now working with the state attorney’s office to see how to move forward.

This as investigators are reviewing surveillance cameras they said captured the incident and the vehicle the shooter was in, but there is still no word on the identity of who pulled the trigger, or if any arrests will be made.

Authorities said the victim’s family has chosen not to release his name.

The State Attorney’s office told Local 10 News that the agency is assisting the Seminole Police Department in investigating the shooting and that no arrests have been made.