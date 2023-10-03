Miami-Dade chop shop suspect arrested for 3rd time since August, records show

Police officers arrested Darian Rubiera-Lima on Monday for the third time since August in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – A 36-year-old man has been in and out of Miami-Dade County jail since August as detectives uncover more about his alleged dealings with parts of stolen cars, records show.

Darian Rubiera-Lima, who was born in Cuba and lives in southern Miami-Dade County’s Redland community, was back in court on Tuesday, records show.

Rubiera-Lima surrendered to police officers at about 2:30 p.m., on Monday, at the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Hammocks District Station, according to a police arrest report.

Correctional officers booked Rubiera-Lima shortly before 5:15 p.m., on Monday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a new charge of operating, owning, aiding, and abetting a chop shop.

Rubiera-Lima appeared in court on Tuesday and a judge set his bond for the new case at $5,000.

The other arrests in August and September were for the third-degree grand theft of a vehicle, operating, owning, aiding, and abetting a chop shop, dealing in stolen property, and possession of a counterfeit VIN decal. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Zachary N. James was presiding over the case.

