New video released in killing near rappers’ video shoot in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward County deputies released new video Tuesday of a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly shooting near the Oakland Park Flea Market last month.

Authorities said Anthony Dennis, 36, of Oviedo, was shot and killed shortly before 8 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the 3000 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. Medics took a second, surviving victim to the hospital.

Not far from where the shooting occurred, rappers Sexyy Red and Sukihana were shooting a music video at the flea market.

Witnesses said one of the victims was found by the flea market and the second was found at a nearby Chevron gas station.

Anthony Dennis, 36, was shot and killed at the Oakland Park Flea Market following a video shoot for rappers in South Florida. (Broward Sheriff's Office/ WPLG)

“All we just hear is ‘bop, bop, bop, bop,’” one witness said. “Everybody started running, bumping into each other -- it was just crazy.”

Additional witnesses at the scene told investigators that “several subjects” approached the victims prior to the shooting and that the subjects fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Investigators released video Tuesday of a dark-colored sedan, believed to have been involved in the killing, driving through a nearby shopping plaza.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Tipsters who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.