Woman claims Lauderhill naked man walked right into her home

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A nude and lewd man that police are searching for may have committed the crime more than once.

Lauderhill resident Georgina Bastidas told Local 10 News this time, the suspect was even more brazen.

The young woman said it was Wednesday night when her front door was accidentally left unlocked, and the man walked in.

Bastidas doesn’t have surveillance cameras, but she is convinced, “it’s that man,” she said.

Local 10 News first reported on the pervert on Wednesday night, when he was caught on video the night before only covering only his face with a shirt and a surgical mask while touching himself completely naked.

He was behind a home inside a back porch inside La Mirage neighborhood on Inverrary Boulevard West, looking through the glass door inside the home as he pleasured himself.

Bastidas says luckily for her, the lights were off in her home.

The young woman claims as soon as she made her way downstairs, the man walked out.