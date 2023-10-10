Man reminds pair they’re ‘in Florida’ after pulling gun at Key West Taco Bell, cops say

KEY WEST, Fla. – Key West police arrested a man on two felony charges over the weekend after they accused him of pulling a gun on two people in a Taco Bell parking lot and threatening to kill them after apparently expressing his distaste over the brightness of their truck’s headlights.

The pair, a man and woman, told police that Johnathon Michael Mashburn, 52, reminded them what state they were in after pulling out his gun Saturday night, according to an arrest report from the Key West Police Department.

According to police, the victims were parked at the chain’s location at 2338 N. Roosevelt Blvd. and ordering food off the Taco Bell app when they saw an apparently-intoxicated Mashburn go into the drive-thru line just before 9:25 p.m.

They said he get out of his SUV, stumbled out and got items from the back, then got back in and started backing his SUV into the space next to theirs, the report states.

Seemingly about to hit their truck, the woman rolled down her window and warned Mashburn “You’re going to hit us!”

After he parked, Mashburn yelled “What’s your f---ing problem? You’ve got your high beams on!” the report states.

Police said one of the victims responded by flashing his high beams to show that they weren’t on, prompting Mashburn to pull out a black semi-automatic pistol.

“You know where you’re at?” police said he asked the pair after pulling out the gun. “I’ll f---ing kill you! You’re in Florida!”

One of the victims began recording the incident with his phone and Mashburn promptly drove away after he realized he was on camera, police said.

According to the report, Mashburn later claimed the pair pulled a gun on him first. Police said the woman did have a gun in her purse, but it was unloaded with a separately-stored magazine.

Police said Mashburn “recanted” his allegation “soon after.”

Officers arrested Mashburn on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to inmate records, he remained behind bars in a Monroe County jail on a $100,000 bond as of Tuesday.