Prayer brings South Floridians together in support of Israel

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – The fighting in Israel has stirred up strong emotions for many in South Florida.

Residents came together on Monday night united by the power of prayer.

Melania Belolo said she was been praying for her nephew and his wife, feared to be under terrorist control in southern Israel.

As she was speaking to Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa, Belolo received news.

“They rescued my nephew,” she said.

Dozens joined together at the Shul of Bal Harbour, where for many, the ongoing war in Israel hit home.

“My daughter lives in Tel Aviv Israel,” said Jenny Bublick.

“My wife is in Israel in the south,” said Mitchell Gottlieb. “They’re hunkered down in one house.”

Everyone there found strength and purpose in faith.