Teen charged as adult in Hollywood Broadwalk mass shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult following the Memorial Day mass shooting on Hollywood’s Broadwalk, Local 10 News learned Tuesday.

Police said five people were involved in the shooting, including three people who opened fire, including Jordan Burton, who was taken into custody on June 3.

According to authorities, the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. May 29 near Johnson Street as the Broadwalk was crowded with Memorial Day beachgoers.

Police said the five suspects caused panic on the Hollywood Broadwalk after opening fire during an argument.

Authorities said the nine victims were taken to both Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Four of the victims were children between the ages of 1 and 17. The other five ranged in age from 25 to 65 years old.

All of the victims survived their injuries.

Burton is charged with attempted second-degree murder and carrying a concealed firearm.