First responders put to the test in FLL aircraft emergency drill

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An aircraft emergency drill took place on Thursday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

That drill wrapped up at the airport around 4 p.m.

It was dubbed Operation Convergent, centering around a very real possibility of runway mishaps, or a “runway incursion.”

FLL officials alongside more than 20 agencies from first responders to six area Broward County hospitals.

The drill went from a staged engine fire over to two buses standing in as aircraft. Nearly 200 volunteers joined as actors played passengers and cabin crew with varying injuries.

The drill was part of a federal mandate by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Being prepared well before something happens is critically important,” said Mark Gale, CEO of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. “We want to make sure everybody understands their role and responsibility. When the incident occurs is not the time to learn your responsibilities.”

The cabin crew left the airport and headed to those area hospitals where staff members put their skills to the test.