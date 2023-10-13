Broward County man turns pit stop into $4 million playing Lottery-scratch off game at Publix

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – There’s something good brewing for Publix shoppers in Broward County after another resident won a big prize playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, Lottery officials announced Friday.

According to the Florida Lottery, Harrison Porter, 46, of Fort Lauderdale, claimed a prize from the $250,000 A Year For Life Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Lottery officials said Porter chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,070,000.

Porter told Lottery officials he was still absorbing what happened and that his winning ticket couldn’t have come at a better time.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” he said.

Porter purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 18341 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines.

The retailer will receive a $8,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

After Monday night’s Powerball drawing, a shopper at a Cooper City Publix won a $2 million prize.

While a California customer would prove to be the next Powerball billionaire following Wednesday night’s drawing, winning about $1.7 billion, another Publix in Broward County can consider itself a million-dollar store.

The $1 million second-tier prize, purchased without the Power Play option, was sold at the Publix Super Market at Sawgrass Square, located at 12500 W. Sunrise Blvd., just south of the Sawgrass Mills mall.

“The $10 Scratch-Off game, $250,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE, will change your life forever with more than 7 million winning tickets and $176.4 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $250,000 a year for life!” said the Florida Lottery in a statement. “The overall odds are 1-in-3.33.”

Local 10 News Digital Journalist Chris Gothner contributed to this story.