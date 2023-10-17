70º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Keys Army veteran surprised with support on 4 paws

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Key West, Florida Keys, Monroe County

KEY WEST, Fla. – A Florida Keys Army veteran received a very special surprise Monday afternoon.

Daashia Cochran was awarded a Belgian Malinois puppy at Key West Veterans Memorial Garden at Bayview Park, surrounded by other service members.

The adorable pup, from Holzerland Protection Dogs out of Tampa, will be a post-traumatic stress support dog for Cochran, who has experience with the breed in her time in the Army and in law enforcement.

Belgian Malinois puppy Persephone (Handout photo)

“You still decided to serve out country with the kind heart that you have,” organization founder Brianna Holzerland said. “We want this to be a positive experience for you to show that you’re still backed by fellow service members.”

The dog is being named Persephone, the goddess of spring.

“I don’t have words right now, I am really overwhelmed,” Cochran said though tears.

Daashia Cochran and pup Persephone (Handout photo)

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter