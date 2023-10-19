Closeout memo details why state dropped charges against Conor McGregor after rape accusations at Kaseya Center

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor promotes a pain-relief spray during a break in Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – Local 10 News has obtained a copy of the closeout memo involving a sexual battery case against Conor McGregor that shows prosecutors in Miami decided not to pursue charges against the former UFC champ due to numerous witness statements.

According to the memo, a woman attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets on June 9 went to the City of Miami police station on June 11 and reported that McGregor, 35, had raped her in a bathroom stall at the Kaseya Center.

Prosecutors said the woman told detectives she was a “regular” at the Courtside Club inside the arena and had been dancing with McGregor and that he seemed “really into her.”

Police said he allegedly invited her back to the Four Seasons hotel with him and she agreed, but a few minutes later, she was led to the men’s bathroom instead by a security guard, who said that McGregor told him to bring her to him.

According to the memo, the woman and McGregor entered a stall together and she claimed he tried to force his erect penis in her mouth as she sat on the toilet, but she told him, “No, not here,” and to wait until they got to the hotel room.

She claimed she eventually stood up, but McGregor turned her around, “placed her against the wall and attempted to penetrate her anally,” the memo stated.

According to the memo, she asked detectives if they thought he would “settle” or “pay her out” if she decided not to pursue charges, but the detectives told her they could not provide legal advice.

Prosecutors said the woman then hired an attorney who contacted McGregor’s attorney and offered to settle the situation “amicably” before it hit the media.

McGregor, however, did not settle with the victim.

According to the memo, detectives reviewed surveillance video from the Kaseya Center which shows McGregor going into the bathroom with two women.

They said they interviewed the bathroom attendant, who told them only McGregor and the alleged victim went into the stall together and that they were inside the stall for about 10 minutes.

He said he never heard any sounds of distress or “sounds that would corroborate that whatever was occurring was not consensual,” the memo stated.

He also said the victim did not seem upset when she came out of the stall, according to the memo.

Prosecutors said the head of security for the Courtside Club also provided a statement to detectives, saying he knew the alleged victim as a regular of the Courtside Club and said that he saw a large crowd at the door to the men’s restroom so he went inside to see what was going on.

According to the memo, the head of security said he then saw the two women inside the bathroom and asked what they were doing in there, at which time the alleged victim told him “pleasure doing business.”

She never told him she had been raped or sexually assaulted, the memo stated.

According to the close-out memo, due to the witnesses statements, prosecutors decided not to pursue charges against McGregor since they believe they would not be able to prove that he was guilty of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt.

McGregor has been with his fiancée Dee Devlin since 2008 and the couple has three children together.

READ THE CLOSEOUT MEMO BELOW: