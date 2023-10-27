Before woman’s murder in Coral Springs, reports show BSO called to couple’s home

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – New information shows that there may have been red flags signaling trouble in a relationship that led to a Pompano Beach man allegedly murdering his girlfriend in his parents’ home in Coral Springs.

Paul Henry Digiacinto, 32, is accused of shooting and killing his 33-year-old girlfriend, Kyla Arce, and also attempting to kill his father in a home along Northwest 107th Drive and 21st Street on Monday, Oct. 23.

Local 10 has obtained documents showing that deputies were called to the townhouse the couple shared off of the 14th Street Causeway in Pompano Beach a little more than a month before the murderous event unfolded in Coral Springs.

An incident report from Sept. 17 stated that a neighbor had called 911 after they thought a woman in the home was in danger.

According to a report from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies showed up at the townhouse at 12:25 p.m. after a man had called 911 to report that he had been hearing his neighbor “screaming and yelling” and that the sound was coming through the wall of his unit.

The neighbor said he heard a woman screaming “Help me, help me. I want to leave you. Why won’t you let me leave . . .” And that . . .”You are a drug dealer. Why are you using crystal meth?”

The neighbor said that he heard sounds of glass breaking and furniture being thrown just before sheriffs’ arrived on the scene.

The sheriffs tried to make contact with anyone inside the residence to check on the woman’s welfare.

“We banged loudly on the door and announced our presence,” according to the report.

They said they were able to hear sounds at the door, but no one would open it.

Believing someone may have been in danger, they ended up forcing their way into the home and found that a large box had fallen to the ground, which had been used to jam the door to prevent deputies from getting inside.

At the same time, the report says deputies spotted the couple leaving from a garage on a golf cart.

“The golf cart was stopped and contact was made with Digiacinto and Arce. Arce appeared to be in good health and was not injured in any way,” the report said, adding that the pair were separated to be interviewed “independently.”

Deputies said Arce said she was OK and didn’t need any help and that Digiacinto said the same, according to the report.

When asked why no one answered the door when they knocked, Arce said she didn’t hear the banging on the door because she was in a room downstairs.

The report says that they “advised Ms. Arce to stop yelling and to not cause alarm with her neighbors by continuing to yell and scream. Ms. Arce stated she will try to control her yelling.”

Neighbors told Local 10 News that they worry that she was forced by Digiacinto to lie to sheriffs.

Digiacinto faces one count of premeditated murder, one count of premeditated attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest with violence.

Friends told Local 10 News: “You could be a stranger and she would always be willing to help. She just loved people. She was just a solid human being, just a beautiful human being, and she was loved by people deeply.”

A goFundme has been set up by a friend to help with funeral costs and family expenses for Kyla’s mother.

Florida offers Domestic Violence help in the form of a hotline and centers. If you or someone you know may need help, call 1-800-500-1119 or call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.