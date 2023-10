MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a crash that left a 60-year-old man dead Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Northeast First Avenue and 79th Street.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northeast 79th Street has been closed in both directions between North Miami Avenue and Northeast First Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately released.