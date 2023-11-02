Leaders talk ways to keep South Florida Jewish community safe amid increased threats

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – South Florida’s congressional delegation met virtually with leaders of the Jewish community to discuss ways to combat rising antisemitism and keep the community safe Thursday.

Jewish institutions in South Florida began beefing up their security even before the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that led Israel to declare war on the terrorist organization. Now they’re doing so even more.

“We have increased security a little bit recently,” Jeff Graff, with Miami Beach’s Temple Beth Sholom, which operates a school, said. “I think we put parents at ease, as well as congregants.”

Lawmakers said the South Florida delegation is united.

“There’s no crack between Democrats & Republicans on this issue,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Miami-Dade, said.

State law enforcement agencies have increased patrols and vigilance around Florida’s Jewish institutions and requested tips and reports from all who may see something suspicious.

“There shall be no ceasefire, and we must get our hostages back,” said Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Parkland.

The hostages are the focus of a community shabbat table with seats for the 220 people at Miami Beach’s Temple Beth Shalom.

There was an increase of security at the event, which has been the case at Jewish places of worship statewide.