Humane Society of Broward County looking to find ‘furever’ homes for Roxy, Charlie, Leo

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

HSBC Vice President of Marketing Cherie Wachter introduced Roxy to Local 10 viewers.

Wachter believes Roxy, 5, is a miniature pinscher mix and is always happy and full of love.

Roxy came to the HSBC from another shelter and is heartworm-positive.

Roxy likes to go for walks and is looking for her “furever” home.

Wachter informed Local 10 Viewers that the HSBC will cover any surgeries that she may need.

She said the heartworm condition in dogs is preventative and her new owner will have to be willing to take her back to the shelter a couple more times for treatment.

Wachter spoke about two of the nearly 100 cats that the HSBC currently has at the shelter.

Charlie and Leo are two 3-year-old brothers who were victims of family divorce and would need to go to a new home together, according to the HSBC.

Wachter said both cats are great co-workers if you work from home.

She also advised that if an owner decides to adopt one cat, the second adoption fee is waived.

The HSBC also said they are accepting toy donations for the animals to play with at the shelter.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal, make a donation, or how to schedule a dog meet, click here.