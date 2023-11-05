80º

Police: 2 teens shot in hand while playing with gun in Lauderhill

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An investigation is underway after two teen boys were shot in the hand while playing with a loaded handgun.

It happened early Saturday evening along the 2000 block of Northwest 56th Avenue in Lauderhill.

According to police, officers responded to the scene and found a teen boy who had been shot in the hand. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

About 20 minutes later, another 911 call came in regarding another teen who had also been shot in the hand.

Investigators discovered both boys, ages 15 and 16, were shot in the same incident in which they were playing with a gun and it went off, striking each in the hand.

No charges have been filed.

