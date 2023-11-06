Deputies release new video, ID victim in unsolved North Lauderdale murder

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County deputies released new video footage Monday in an unsolved fatal shooting in North Lauderdale back in April.

Authorities also publicly identified the victim for the first time and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Leayle Powell, 36, of Coral Springs, was fatally shot behind a building in the 7400 block of Kimberly Boulevard during the late afternoon hours of April 27.

New surveillance video released by BSO shows three people walking towards an apartment complex; a few minutes later, after gunshots rang out, cameras captured the trio running from the area and entering a red Honda Accord with stock rims.

Deputies asked anyone with information on the case to call BSO Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477, for tipsters who wish to remain anonymous.

Any Crime Stoppers tip leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.