Scared dog tossed like trash into Oakland Park dumpster; BSO opens case

TAMARAC, Fla. – An adorable little dog was found abandoned inside an Oakland Park dumpster, terrified and hungry.

Fortunately, with some love and care from Saving Sage Rescue, and a visit from the man that pulled her from the dumpster, the little dog appeared quite happy.

The people working at the rescue are still wondering who would toss the precious little one away like trash.

Apparently, it was a man who pulled up to a dumpster next to a La Granja restaurant about a mile away from the rescue.

An employee inside watched the man toss something into the dumpster, but not until a coworker took out the actual trash did they discover the little dog, with big brown eyes, silent and shaking.

“We don’t know that was the owner that did it,” said Saving Sage President Regina Vlasek. “Someone else may have found her, she could be lost. You never know the whole story.”

In the surveillance video, the man and his car, and the license plate, may be very identifiable.

“People have put dogs in garbage cans or over our fence, it’s pretty shocking,” said Michelle Reichler with Saving Sage.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has opened a police case.

The dog has a microchip that is unregistered. She is getting her shots and is in otherwise good condition.

“You’re already holding a dog that was in a dumpster, she just needs to decompress,” Reichler said.

Employees said a garbage truck came to empty the dumpster Monday morning.