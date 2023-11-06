WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments begin in trial of alleged mastermind behind murder of FSU professor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Closing arguments began Monday in the trial of Charlie Adelson, who is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of his former brother-in-law, Florida State University professor Daniel Markel, on July 19, 2014, in Tallahassee.

On Friday, the prosecution began the cross-examination of the Broward County periodontist in Leon County.

Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman asked Adelson:

“Have you ever heard the saying that the simplest explanation is always the most likely. Was your explanation over the last day the simplest?”

“It was the truth,” Charlie Adelson answered.

Cappleman asked Adelson whether he thought Katherine Magbanua, Charlie Adelson’s girlfriend at the time, was the one extorting him.

“As I sit here today, I believe it was Katherine Magbanua and I believe Sigfredo Garcia, but I’m not sure,” Adelson said.

Adelson told the prosecution that the murder was planned without his knowledge and that Magbanua, Garcia and another man were hitting up the Adelson family for more than $300,000.

Cappleman continued to press Adelson to discredit his extortion claim.

“Do extortionists send a girlfriend of their victim to collect their extortion money? Is that the way it’s done, doctor?” she asked.

Adelson responded: “I’m telling you what happened to me and I was told if I didn’t pay in 48 hours, I would be killed.”

The assistant state attorney said that Adelson had a motive for hiring the hitmen; that Markel and Adelson’s sister, Wendi, were in the middle of a bitter custody battle over their children. Previous testimony said Adelson’s mother, Donna, was often “worried sick” about Wendi and the status of her divorce

“Did she hate Dan Markel?” asked Cappelman.

“I think she liked him in the beginning and I think when he was being a jerk to my sister, I don’t think anyone particularly liked him,” Adelson responded.

Markel was shot in the head twice on July 18, 2014, in his parked car, just outside of his home in Tallahassee, and died about 14 hours later, according to the FBI.

Adelson said he was working in Palm Beach County when his mother messaged him and he called her back. He said she told him that Markel had been shot in Tallahassee.

“I was pretty upset about what I had just heard,” Charlie Adelson said.

Wendi Adelson filed for divorce in 2012 and moved to South Florida with their two sons. A Leon County judge denied her motion for relocation in 2013 and Markel sought to enforce the ruling in 2014, records show.

Wendi Adelson has not been charged in the murder of her ex-husband.