Leaving Miami-Dade jail, felon has little to say about unsecured gun used in shooting of 4-year-old

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A convicted felon, arrested after Miami-Dade police said he illegally had a gun, which a 3-year-old boy would later use to shoot his 4-year-old sister in the head over the weekend, had little to say about the case as he left jail Wednesday.

Quavanta Ennels, 25, left the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday morning after being charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Sources said he’s the boyfriend of the victim’s mother; both were in the house at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened at around 2:40 p.m. at Ennels’ residence in the 8100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue in the county’s unincorporated West Little River area.

According to police, the girl and her siblings were in a bedroom, where Ennels had left the Taurus 9 mm pistol in a backpack. That’s when sources said the victim’s 3-year-old brother took the illegally-purchased gun out and shot her in the head, leaving her in grave condition.

Local 10 Crime Specialist Bridgette Matter spoke to Ennels as he waited for a bus outside of TGK.

“Excuse me, sir, we just want to give you the opportunity to talk to us about what happened,” Matter said. “Did you leave a gun unsecured in the house? Did you leave a gun unsecured in the house, and a child got a hold of it?”

Ennels replied, “You’re harassing me.”

“Do you want to say anything to this little girl?” Matter later asked.

“My daughter? My daughter? My daughter?” Ennels responded. “That should let you know I don’t want to be interviewed. Thank you.”

So far, Ennels is the only person charged in connection with the shooting and prosecutors said he could face additional charges.