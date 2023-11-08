Man faces attempted murder charge in Overtown shooting

MIAMI – Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with shooting a male victim outside of a home in Miami over six months ago.

Just before 2:45 p.m. on July 5, Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 150 block of Northwest 13th Street after receiving a call about a shooting in the city’s Overtown neighborhood, according to an arrest report from the Miami Police Department.

Upon arrival, authorities said the male victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after he was suffering from a gunshot wound to his pelvis.

While at the scene, police said they spoke with a woman who said she heard two gunshots fired following an argument between the victim and a man, whom detectives identified as 29-year-old Larry Julius Burton, who lives in the neighborhood.

The witness said shortly after the shooting, she looked through the blinds of a window at her home and saw Burton running east on Northwest 13th Street.

Investigators spoke to the victim at the hospital following the shooting. Authorities said he told them that Burton asked him about one of his friends that he wanted to speak with.

The victim told police that he told Burton “not to ask him questions about people who he doesn’t hang out with,” according to the report. Shortly after attempting to end the conversation, police said Burton pointed a gun at his head and a struggle for the weapon ensued.

The victim told detectives that he was shot shortly after Burton got hold of the gun and then saw him run away, the report stated.

Investigators said the victim was able to identify Burton through a photo lineup while he was being treated at the hospital.

Burton was arrested and transported to the assault unit of the Miami Police Department’s Central Station for questioning. He told detectives that he didn’t know the victim and was not in the area when the shooting occurred.

As of Wednesday, Burton is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and is facing one count each of attempted murder with a firearm and illegal use of a firearm.

Police haven’t publicly identified the victim involved in the incident or released a motive for the shooting.