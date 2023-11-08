New details released in Miami-Dade transgender woman’s killing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old man who was arrested last month in Broward County in connection with the fatal shooting of a transgender woman was transferred Tuesday to Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Anthony Quinn Peyton is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of London Price in northwest Miami-Dade.

He was arrested Oct. 30 in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Miami-Dade police, surveillance video captured the moments after the fatal shooting on Oct. 23 outside an apartment on Northwest 93rd Street.

A man is seen running from the crime scene with a gun in his hand. Police say they believe that is Peyton in the video.

According to his arrest warrant, a witness told detectives that Peyton and Price got into a dispute that day, which led to a physical altercation inside Price’s apartment.

London Price.

She said Peyton then pulled out a gun from his waistband and struck Price across the face with it.

According to the warrant, the witness claimed that she tried to intervene as the altercation continued in the bathroom of the apartment, but she fell to the floor and then heard a gunshot.

Police said the woman told detectives that she immediately saw Price collapse to the floor as Peyton fled from the apartment.

A medical examiner’s report confirmed that Price died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

A woman identified as Nedra Allen told Local 10 News that Price was her niece and was 26 years old. Allen said Price was a transwoman.

The family identified Peyton as the person who killed Price even before police did, and said that he was her ex-boyfriend.

Price’s mother, Danielle Price Lindsey, told Local 10 News that Peyton wasn’t getting along with his parents so her daughter “gave this person a place to live so the person could have a home.”

Neighbors said that they heard the pair fighting about three weeks prior to the shooting, which matches the time when Allen said she was supposed to “come take her away from that.”

Records show that Peyton had been arrested for violence twice before last year, but the charges were eventually dropped.

Price’s mother said her daughter moved to Miami to “better herself” and was working at the Apple store at the Miami International Airport.

As of Wednesday, Peyton was being held at TGK without bond.

VIEW PEYTON’S ARREST WARRANT BELOW: