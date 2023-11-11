Group sharing pro-Hamas messages on social media organizes protest in South Beach

Protesters march against the Israel-Hamas war on Ocean Drive on Saturday in South Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Al Awda means “The Return” in Arabic. It’s also the name of a South Florida group that organized a loud protest against the Israel-Hamas war and for the human rights of Palestinians on Saturday in South Beach.

The group, Al-Awda South Florida, is based in Coral Springs and promotes itself as belonging to the Palestine Right to Return Coalition, a network of organizations that claim to advocate for refugees and internally displaced Palestinians.

On Saturday, the South Florida group’s Facebook page, which has over 9,000 followers, posted a message from the armed wing of Hamas, a US-designated terrorist organization, reporting “fierce resistance and intense clashes” against Israeli soldiers in Gaza City.

Protesters stand in support of Palestinians on Saturday in South Beach.

As Miami Beach police officers watched them closely, some in the group held up the red, green, white, and black flags of Palestine, and marched on Ocean Drive — just hours after a Veterans Day parade.

The group also met at Lummus Park. The ongoing war in Gaza started after Hamas conducted a surprise attack on Oct. 7 that included taking unarmed hostages from a music festival and killing civilians.

Some of the protest's organizers wore neon green vests on Saturday in South Beach.

Israel estimated Hamas had over 240 hostages. The U.S. stood in support of Israel’s operation to get rid of Hamas militants and send aid to Palestinian civilians.

The name of the South Florida group goes back to 2000 when a Palestinian-American scientist who was raised in North Carolina co-founded Al-Awda PRRC as a U.S.-based activist organization.

For decades, the group also associated with The Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions National Committee, has been calling on the U.S. to stop sending aid to Israel, which the leading members defined as an “illegitimate, settler-colonial state.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters march on Saturday in South Beach.

