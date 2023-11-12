79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman yells ‘Hitler should’ve f-ing finished the job’ at protesters in Miami Beach

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An anti-Semitic verbal attack was caught on camera in Miami Beach.

In the video, a woman is seen screaming a shocking statement at demonstrators holding a rally.

It happened Saturday when protesters filled Lummus Park and parts of Ocean Drive, mainly calling for a cease fire in Israel.

A group with opposing views from a pro-Israel rally was also there, and things eventually hit a boiling point.

Video captured a woman yelling some disturbing, anti-Semitic slurs at a group of protesters.

“You guys are taking all our f-ing money, you bastards,” she yells. “Hitler should’ve f-ing finished the job, he knew what the f-k he was doing.”

The woman then walked off, pushing a baby stroller.

Those words by that unidentified woman, and footage of her saying them, was given to the vice mayor of Hallandale Beach to make public. The person recorded it asked to remain anonymous.

Police were out on Saturday keeping an eye on things, even as some counter protesters showed up to the scene.

Organizers formed the rally to protest the cities investment in Israel bonds.

The words are another example of a spike in anti-Semitic behavior.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter