Woman yells ‘Hitler should’ve f-ing finished the job’ at protesters in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An anti-Semitic verbal attack was caught on camera in Miami Beach.

In the video, a woman is seen screaming a shocking statement at demonstrators holding a rally.

It happened Saturday when protesters filled Lummus Park and parts of Ocean Drive, mainly calling for a cease fire in Israel.

A group with opposing views from a pro-Israel rally was also there, and things eventually hit a boiling point.

Video captured a woman yelling some disturbing, anti-Semitic slurs at a group of protesters.

“You guys are taking all our f-ing money, you bastards,” she yells. “Hitler should’ve f-ing finished the job, he knew what the f-k he was doing.”

The woman then walked off, pushing a baby stroller.

Those words by that unidentified woman, and footage of her saying them, was given to the vice mayor of Hallandale Beach to make public. The person recorded it asked to remain anonymous.

Police were out on Saturday keeping an eye on things, even as some counter protesters showed up to the scene.

Organizers formed the rally to protest the cities investment in Israel bonds.

The words are another example of a spike in anti-Semitic behavior.