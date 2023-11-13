Port Everglades welcomes Disney Cruise Line

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – Captain Mickey will now sail into a brand new, magically themed terminal at Port Everglades.

Disney Cruise Line will bring its magic to the South Florida port as part of a 15-year partnership.

The Disney Dream will begin sailing from Port Everglades on Nov. 20, 2023, offering guests the opportunity to sail on four- and five-night cruises to tropical destinations in The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

The partnership is expected to bring more than 1,100 local jobs to Port Everglades as well as and $12.3 million in state and local taxes, according to a study by nationally recognized maritime research company Martin Associates.

Disney’s original homeport is Port Canaveral, located in Central Florida.