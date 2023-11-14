78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 airlifted to hospital after migrant boat comes ashore in Sunny Isles Beach

2 others treated at the scene for injuries

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Three people were injured, including one who had to be hospitalized, early Tuesday morning after a migrant boat came ashore in Sunny Isles Beach.

According to first responders, the small boat came ashore just before 2 a.m. right behind the Turnberry Ocean Colony condominium building on Collins Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed their crews responded to that area after getting a call about an overturned boat in the area.

When crews arrived, they treated two people at the scene and another had to be airlifted to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Firefighters did disclose the extent of their injuries, or how they ended up in the water.

According to sources, those three patients were part of a larger migrant group that came ashore in the boat earlier in the morning.

Local 10 has learned that about 15 migrants were onboard the boat, several of whom made it to shore and were stopped by Border Patrol. Several people found in the water are currently with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

email

facebook

twitter

Amanda Batchelor is the Digital Executive Producer for Local10.com.

email