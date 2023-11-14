1 airlifted to hospital after migrant boat comes ashore in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Three people were injured, including one who had to be hospitalized, early Tuesday morning after a migrant boat came ashore in Sunny Isles Beach.

According to first responders, the small boat came ashore just before 2 a.m. right behind the Turnberry Ocean Colony condominium building on Collins Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed their crews responded to that area after getting a call about an overturned boat in the area.

When crews arrived, they treated two people at the scene and another had to be airlifted to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Firefighters did disclose the extent of their injuries, or how they ended up in the water.

According to sources, those three patients were part of a larger migrant group that came ashore in the boat earlier in the morning.

Local 10 has learned that about 15 migrants were onboard the boat, several of whom made it to shore and were stopped by Border Patrol. Several people found in the water are currently with the U.S. Coast Guard.