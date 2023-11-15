78º

Boy shot in neck at Lauderhill apartment complex

‘Unresponsive’ child rushed to hospital, police say

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are investigating after a boy was shot in the neck at a Lauderhill apartment complex Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at around 9:10 p.m. at the Riviera Hills Apartments, located in the 5300 block of Northwest 19th Street.

Sgt. Parys Thomas, a Lauderhill police spokesperson, said authorities received a 911 call about a boy bleeding from his neck and arrived to find him unresponsive.

Medics rushed the boy to Broward Medical Health Center for treatment. Police haven’t specified his age.

Thomas said investigators haven’t identified a motive for the shooting or any suspects.

Chris Gothner

