Carjacking victim says thieves can buy a device to open cars on Amazon

Layron Livingston, Reporter

MIAMI – Arseni Varabyeu, an architect, said he recently ran after very sophisticated carjackers in Miami.

Surveillance video shows the thieves opened his sports utility vehicle in seconds near Lincoln Avenue and Calusa Street in Coconut Grove.

“We’re walking the property — 30 seconds later, the alarm starts going.”

Two guys rolled up in a U-Haul, and one of them got off and into Varabyeu’s SUV and drove away. He had a credit card holder and sunglasses inside. Police officers were investigating the crime.

“They believe it’s one of these devices because how do you get a car open?”

Thieves use electronic devices to capture the signals and open car doors. Varabyeu is sharing his story because it could happen to anyone.

“We’re just exposed to those devices that you can go and buy on Amazon,” Varabyeu said. “It has been designed with a sense of, probably, creating copies of keys, or fobs.”

