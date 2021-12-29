Carjacker caught after getting stuck in Aventura traffic, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – This guy must be a beginner. Why would you go to the fourth floor of the Aventura Mall parking garage to steal a car during the busy holiday shopping season? The crook got stuck in traffic.

To steal the car, Lordgaendy Entienne threatened a woman who was having lunch in her car, ordered her to get out, grabbed her by the arm, and pushed her, according to the Aventura Police Department.

When she saw Etienne was stuck in traffic, the woman ran to the car and asked him to hand over her bag. She started screaming and other people got out of their cars, police said.

Entienne got scared and he took off running, police said. Aventura officers later caught up to him and arrested him.