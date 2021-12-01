Gunmen arrested in Aventura for carjacking in Miami Beach, police say

Officers arrested two men who are accused of stealing a man's car on Tuesday morning in Miami Beach.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man said he had just finished walking on the beach with a woman on Tuesday at South Pointe and he was heading back to his car when two gunmen robbed him.

It was about 2:40 a.m. The gunmen were Sebastian Camargo and Rey Reyes, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Detectives said one of them drove away in a 2018 Porsche Panamera that belonged to Exotic Rentals. The other man sped away in the victim’s 2018 Mercedes-Benz E300.

Hours later, police officers detained Camargo, 22, and Reyes, 29, in Aventura. Police officers searched the Porsche and found they had the victim’s wallet, iPhone, and car key.

Detectives found the stolen car abandoned about 35 minutes away from South of Fifth at 1140 NE 191st St., according to the arrest report. Camargo and Reyes are facing armed robbery charges.

