High-tech crooks steal Dodge cars in Hialeah, North Miami

Detectives are investigating car jackings involving crooks who are using high tech to hack into cars and drive away.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Thieves are using high-tech to steal cars in Miami-Dade County. There were recent incidents in Hialeah and North Miami.

In Hialeah, they stole a 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat that a mother had rented for her 15-year-old twin sons.

“When he breaks the window, he wasn’t wearing a mask. We sent everything over to police,” the mother said.

Surveillance video shows the crooks smashed out a window during the carjacking around Thanksgiving. They used computer software to create a fob key.

The car that was stolen just around Christmas in the same manner in North Miami was a 2020 Dodge Ram. The mother, who doesn’t want to be identified, said she is worried about the thieves still being out there.

“People need to start reporting this. People need to be vigilant and cautious and run their cameras and check,” she said.

Detectives said the vehicles’ engines are expensive.