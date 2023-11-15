Recently released inmate accused of attacking corrections officer outside Miami-Dade jail

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he attacked a corrections officer outside Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to his arrest report, Cristian Karlo Diaz More is currently homeless and was a recent inmate at TGK, located at 7000 NW 41st St., but had been released.

Police said the victim, identified as Officer B. Vernon, was sitting in his vehicle outside the jail Tuesday afternoon while on his lunch break when he saw Diaz More standing outside his car, banging on the passenger door window.

According to the report, the officer exited his vehicle and confronted Diaz More, who he recognized as a recently released inmate.

Police said Diaz More placed his property on the hood of the victim’s car and charged at the officer, attempting to fight him.

Despite throwing punches at the officer, the officer was able to restrain Diaz More until other officers arrived, the report stated.

Diaz More was arrested on a charge of battery on a corrections officer.

“Every member of the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department plays a vital role in keeping our community safe,” MDCR Director Sherea Green said in a statement Wednesday. “Acts of violence inflicted against our correctional officers while they are performing the duties by which they swore on oath to uphold, will not be tolerated, and will be punished to the fullest extent possible under law. I’m extremely grateful that the officer survived this dangerous attack and did not sustain any major injuries.”