Video shows panicked moments after Miami officer opens fire during medical call

MIAMI – Newly-obtained surveillance video shows panic in Miami’s Shenandoah neighborhood Tuesday afternoon after a city police officer shot and wounded a person during a medical call.

It shows people screaming as two gunshots rang out. It all happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Southwest 16th Avenue and 19th Street.

Police said they were assisting Miami Fire Rescue with a call about a potential overdose when the person, identified by his mother as a 17-year-old, became “uncooperative” and “armed himself with a weapon,” leading an officer to open fire, striking him.

Medics took the teenager to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery Tuesday, his mother said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

In a statement, Miami police Chief Manny Morales said his agency is “committed to transparency and accountability in all matters involving the use of force by its officers.”