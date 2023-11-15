‘We’re all fans here’: Hialeah council votes to rename street after Donald Trump

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former President Donald Trump holds a sign with Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo at a campaign rally in Hialeah, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

HIALEAH, Fla. – Members of the Hialeah City Council voted to name a street after former President Donald Trump Tuesday night.

Council members broke out in applause following the unanimous vote to designate Palm Avenue as “President Donald J. Trump Avenue.”

Mayor Steve Bovo first announced the plans during Trump’s rally in Hialeah the week prior.

“This is something that the public and the city of Hialeah want,” Bovo said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

The city’s historic preservation board previously recommended against the renaming back in June 2022.

But council members gave a full-throated endorsement of the 45th president’s attempt to move back into the Oval Office in 2024.

Hialeah, known for its large Cuban-American population, is a Republican stronghold.

“We’re all fans here,” Councilman Carl Zogby said.